Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Enel (ENEL) a €5.60 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.75 ($6.69) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Enel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.55 ($6.46).

Shares of ENEL opened at €4.93 ($5.73) on Tuesday. Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

