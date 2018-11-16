Santander Consumer USA (SC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 price objective on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.08. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 16.4% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 18,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 14.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 79,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

