Sapphire Star Partners LP Buys 1,197 Shares of Fabrinet (FN)

Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet comprises 1.1% of Sapphire Star Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sapphire Star Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 276,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,140,000 after buying an additional 307,771 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,597,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,895,000 after buying an additional 119,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,288,000 after buying an additional 375,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In related news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $955,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total value of $1,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,235.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $7,727,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $54.70.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.28 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/sapphire-star-partners-lp-buys-1197-shares-of-fabrinet-fn.html.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.