Savaria (SIS) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of SIS stock traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.92. 619,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,054. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.95 and a 1 year high of C$20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$72.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.820000019951339 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.12%.

In related news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$41,680.00. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.79, for a total value of C$98,950.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,630.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

