SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.45 Million

Analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report $470.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.58 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $443.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.17 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.58.

Shares of SBAC traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,621. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $146.13 and a 52-week high of $177.67.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 19,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $3,267,097.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,460.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $6,166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,431,424.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,832 shares of company stock valued at $31,071,038. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,531,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,872 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 679,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 330,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 531,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 531,546 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,716,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,448,000 after purchasing an additional 431,539 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,497,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,487,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.