SBA Communications (SBAC) PT Set at $189.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a $189.00 price objective on SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.58.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,090. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,361,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,832 shares of company stock valued at $31,071,038. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

