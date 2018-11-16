ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) CFO Sells $38,580.00 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,689.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gerald Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Gerald Lyons sold 600 shares of ScanSource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.72.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 63,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

