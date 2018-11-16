Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Stake Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 249,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $166,186.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,572.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $362,994.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,170 shares of company stock worth $1,335,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.13. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

