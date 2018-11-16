Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) is Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,737,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,589 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,293,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,911,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,897,000 after acquiring an additional 846,846 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,980.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 603,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 847,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,219,000 after acquiring an additional 409,861 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $82.71.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

