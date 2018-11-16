Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,233 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,049,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,760,000 after acquiring an additional 167,398 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,166,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 789,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 197,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 784,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 594,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,326,000 after purchasing an additional 148,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,577. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/schwab-us-dividend-equity-etf-schd-shares-sold-by-valley-national-advisers-inc.html.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.