Scientific Games (SGMS) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGMS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

SGMS opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.21. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.92 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,655.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 125.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,643.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

