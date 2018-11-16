Scotiabank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN)

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a C$50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.25 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.50.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded down C$5.70 during trading on Friday, hitting C$43.84. 104,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$37.96 and a 1-year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

