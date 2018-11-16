Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.71. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 123.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $28,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

