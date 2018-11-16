Seal Network Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (SEAL)

Seal Network (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Seal Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seal Network has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $278.00 worth of Seal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seal Network has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00141391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00227757 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.62 or 0.10298610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009884 BTC.

About Seal Network

Seal Network’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,000,000 tokens. Seal Network’s official website is seal.network. Seal Network’s official Twitter account is @seal_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seal Network is /r/Seal_Network. The official message board for Seal Network is medium.com/sealnetwork.

Seal Network Token Trading

Seal Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seal Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seal Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

