Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, November 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on GCP Applied Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.50 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc acquired 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $401,869.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,908,163 shares of company stock valued at $48,424,248. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.