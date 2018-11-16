Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Noble Co. PLC (NE)

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noble in a report released on Tuesday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Noble’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NE. Simmons upgraded shares of Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Shares of Noble stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.45. Noble has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Noble had a negative net margin of 79.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Noble during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Noble by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,080,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 270,920 shares during the last quarter. TVR Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Noble during the second quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble by 263.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,973,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,431,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble during the third quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

