Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Trading Up 5.6%

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $57.43. Approximately 3,234,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 1,006,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $81.00 target price on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 2.18.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $410,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $1,873,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,699 shares of company stock valued at $9,668,393. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth about $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

