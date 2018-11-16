Sei Investments Co. Buys 27,607 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $88,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 62,139 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 133,299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $50,859,000 after acquiring an additional 205,650 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Noble Energy to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities set a $43.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.96.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBL opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

