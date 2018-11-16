Sei Investments Co. Has $120.32 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,212 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $120,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 207,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,530,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,655 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

