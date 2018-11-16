SemGroup (SEMG) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEMG. Zacks Investment Research raised SemGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised SemGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SemGroup from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut SemGroup from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE SEMG opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. SemGroup has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79, a PEG ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.89.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SemGroup will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently -787.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SemGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of SemGroup by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

