Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.10 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,748,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,273,000 after acquiring an additional 718,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,852,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,646,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 619,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,770,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,167,000 after acquiring an additional 258,024 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

