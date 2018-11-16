SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 226,562 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of WPX Energy worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the third quarter worth about $159,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WPX Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 2.34.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/sg-americas-securities-llc-buys-226562-shares-of-wpx-energy-inc-wpx.html.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.