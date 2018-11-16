SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in Medifast Inc (MED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 596.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $215,041.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,523.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Hoer acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.23 per share, with a total value of $31,246.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,738. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast stock opened at $158.92 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $260.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Medifast had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 83.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

