SGL Carbon SE (SGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.58 ($13.46).

Several brokerages recently commented on SGL. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cfra set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of ETR SGL opened at €9.17 ($10.66) on Friday. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a 52 week high of €14.70 ($17.09).

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

