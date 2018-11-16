Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Intel (INTC) Board of Directors

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan, which allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares on Thursday, November 15th. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $221.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,747 shares of company stock worth $398,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

