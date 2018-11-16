Sherritt International (S) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 587472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$2.15 to C$1.95 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.65 to C$1.20 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in mining and refining nickel from lateritic ores in Canada, Cuba, and Madagascar. The company operates through Moa JV and Fort Site, Ambatovy JV, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other segments. The Moa JV and Fort Site segment is involved in mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt; and the production and sale of agricultural fertilizers.

