Shilling (SH) Price Tops $0.0078

Shilling (CURRENCY:SH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Shilling coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Shilling has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Shilling has a total market capitalization of $55,310.00 and $0.00 worth of Shilling was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00022934 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000369 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Shilling Profile

SH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2016. Shilling’s total supply is 7,095,600 coins. The official website for Shilling is digitalshilling.org. Shilling’s official Twitter account is @DigitalShilling.

Shilling Coin Trading

Shilling can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shilling directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shilling should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shilling using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

