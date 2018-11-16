Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.020-1.022 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.36-2.38 EPS.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $269.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $95,806.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

