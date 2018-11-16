iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,381 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 610,820 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,378 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $161.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $149.68 and a 52 week high of $174.73.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $272,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Decreases By 66.7%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/short-interest-in-ishares-russell-3000-etf-iwv-decreases-by-66-7.html.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.