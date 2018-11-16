Shotspotter (SSTI) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Lake Street Capital Analysts

Lake Street Capital set a $55.00 price target on Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSTI. William Blair began coverage on Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Shotspotter from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shotspotter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shotspotter from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $50.00 target price on Shotspotter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of Shotspotter stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.65. 622,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,335. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.52 million, a PE ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 2.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shotspotter news, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,602,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 3,517.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 194,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

