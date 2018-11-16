Shutterfly (SFLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SFLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterfly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Shutterfly to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterfly from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Friday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.80.

SFLY traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.25. 1,063,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,906. Shutterfly has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $368.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,023,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $77,376.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,426.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,205 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,977 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 116.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 36.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 15.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 14.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 11.2% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

