SigmaTron International (SGMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.05

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 8236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SigmaTron International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $17.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

