SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) Director Sells $344,520.00 in Stock

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $344,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SBOW stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. SilverBow Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.64). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $219,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) Director Sells $344,520.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/silverbow-resources-inc-sbow-director-sells-344520-00-in-stock.html.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.