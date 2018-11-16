Sino Agro Food (SIAF) Releases Earnings Results

Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sino Agro Food had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS SIAF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.24. 34,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -1.19. Sino Agro Food has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company engages in growing and selling fishes, eels, and prawns; manufacturing and selling organic fertilizers, and bulk and concentrated livestock feed; and rearing and selling whole beef cattle and packaged beef meat.

