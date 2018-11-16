Sixt SE (SIX2) Receives €119.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €119.33 ($138.76).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 stock traded down €2.90 ($3.37) during trading on Friday, hitting €87.45 ($101.69). 104,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 52-week low of €47.22 ($54.91) and a 52-week high of €92.45 ($107.50).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.