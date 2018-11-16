Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.65 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 668,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,732,000 after buying an additional 77,611 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,560,000 after buying an additional 86,735 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 370.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $389,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $1,351,315.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,715 shares of company stock worth $11,192,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $272.35 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $251.66 and a twelve month high of $360.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.65.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

