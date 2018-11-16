Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,624 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,461,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,238,000 after buying an additional 670,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 445,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,507,000 after purchasing an additional 268,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $276.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.03, for a total value of $99,485.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $6,957,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,663,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,178 shares of company stock valued at $62,189,621. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $172.37 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $658.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

