Skycoin Trading 27.7% Lower This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $21.00 million and approximately $570,866.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00038105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, ChaoEX and Iquant.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00142113 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00229221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.14 or 0.10181300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, C2CX, ChaoEX and Iquant. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

