Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,581,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,944,000 after acquiring an additional 185,039 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,665.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,852,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $168,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,391,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,254,000 after acquiring an additional 330,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,118,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,142,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $497,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,050. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

