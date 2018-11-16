Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart & Final Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank cut Smart & Final Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Smart & Final Stores presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.16.

Shares of Smart & Final Stores stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. 1,251,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.97. Smart & Final Stores has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Smart & Final Stores’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart & Final Stores news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $123,505.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $112,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,273.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 66.1% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 339,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 135,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 1,755.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 492,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,772,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 307,158 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

