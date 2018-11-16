SmartCash Price Hits $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. SmartCash has a market cap of $19.09 million and approximately $183,302.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,617.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.03181396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.86 or 0.07174899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00773267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.01571486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00135372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.51 or 0.01968223 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00471652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,654,817,331 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,773,052 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

