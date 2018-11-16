SMITHS Grp PLC/S (SMGZY) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about SMITHS Grp PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SMITHS Grp PLC/S earned a media sentiment score of -1.31 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMGZY shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SMITHS Grp PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SMITHS Grp PLC/S in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SMITHS Grp PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

SMITHS Grp PLC/S stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. SMITHS Grp PLC/S has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SMITHS Grp PLC/S Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

