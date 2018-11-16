Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $638.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.92 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 21.19%. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/sociedad-quimica-y-minera-de-chile-sqm-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.