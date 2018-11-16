Societe Generale Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) a €79.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($111.74) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cfra set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($117.21) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €87.20 ($101.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €89.64 ($104.23).

ETR FME opened at €70.82 ($82.35) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a twelve month high of €93.82 ($109.09).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

