Sodexo (SDXAY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Sodexo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sodexo in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sodexo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.90. 1,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home services worldwide. The company offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporates, governments, healthcare and seniors, universities, schools, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

