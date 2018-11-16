Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Stake Raised by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,616 shares during the period. Solar Capital makes up about 1.2% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Solar Capital worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Solar Capital by 167.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 713,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after buying an additional 445,980 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Solar Capital by 124.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its position in Solar Capital by 15.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 118,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Solar Capital by 10.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 23,259 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 48.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.23%.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Solar Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/solar-capital-ltd-slrc-stake-raised-by-cliffwater-llc.html.

Solar Capital Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.