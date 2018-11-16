SolarWinds (SWI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.07.

SWI stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds, Inc (SolarWinds) is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, markets, sells and supports enterprise-class information technology (IT), infrastructure management software to IT and DevOps professionals in organizations of all sizes. Its products categories include network management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of network infrastructure; systems management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of applications, physical and virtual servers, storage and databases; MSP, which is used by managed service providers to monitor and manage the IT infrastructure of their end clients, SMBs, and cloud, its cloud-based products, which are used to monitor and manage applications and application infrastructure.

