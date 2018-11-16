Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Leerink Swann cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solid Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 270.7% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $4,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth $24,288,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $16,724,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $2,023,000. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

