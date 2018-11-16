Somerset Group LLC Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Somerset Group LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.4% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,461,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,238,000 after purchasing an additional 670,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 445,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,507,000 after purchasing an additional 268,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $6,957,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,663,844.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.24, for a total transaction of $9,409,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,178 shares of company stock worth $62,189,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $172.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $239.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $658.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Palo Alto Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.20.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

