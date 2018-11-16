Somerset Group LLC Takes $216,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.7% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.8% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.18, for a total value of $1,451,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $685,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,346 shares of company stock valued at $76,106,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $130.95 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $98.68 and a one year high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 290.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Societe Generale set a $170.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

